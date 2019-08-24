Two-A-Days: Westwood

The Westwood Rebels have a healthy base heading into 2019. They’re coming off a playoff run and they’ve got some players returning, so the expectation is another run into the postseason.

“Expectations are always high,” said Rebels senior linebacker Ben Brekke. “We made it to the playoffs the last couple of years and we want to get there again.”

“I’d say our goal is to make it back to the state playoffs and win the district,” said Rebels senior wide receiver Sam Miller.

And even though the Rebels are returning quite a few guys, their focus is on making sure they play the game the right way.

“Every day we come out here and work on our fundamentals and doing the simple things,” said Brekke. “That’s gonna push you to be your best. Otherwise, it’s a lot of grinding. Get to the first game, grind every game out and win every game.”

“Everyday we’re trying to get better,” said Rebels head coach Cass Burkhart. “Spend a lot of time on basics to tell you the truth. Just a lot of technique, a lot of fundamentals. That’s what helped us in the past and that’s probably what we’re gonna focus on again this year.”

The biggest change will be on the offensive line, where Westwood is replacing some key positions, and those new players are very aware of the pressure to step up.

“These new guys are hungry to play,” said Burkhart. “They didn’t play a lot last year and they want a taste of some varsity action. They want to be on the field on Friday nights so they’re working hard, they’re giving a lot of effort, they’re stepping up into some leadership roles and I couldn’t be happier with how these guys are progressing.”

“It’s been making me really excited, said Miller. “We’ve got this freshman who’s really stout and he should give us a lot of time. And also one of my good friends who hasn’t been able to play has been getting some good starting time. He’s been working really hard and he’s making an impact.”

With confidence on their side, the Westwood Rebels hope to secure a playoff berth, and maybe even more.