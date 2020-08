HULL, IA – Western Christian had a down year in 2018, leaving many to wonder if the usual football powerhouse was due for a slide. In 2019, the team bounced back with an 8-2 record, and now seems to be on the upswing again heading into 2020.

The Wolfpack comes into the season with plenty of youth, but does return quarterback Tyson Bore, who should help bring the younger players up to speed.