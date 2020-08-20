Two-a-Days: West Sioux

HAWARDEN, IA – The Hunter Dekkers era is over in West Sioux, but he did leave a blueprint behind for sustained success.

The Falcons finished 2017 and 2018 as the Class 1A state champions, but came up shy in Dekker’s final season with the club in 2019, losing in the semifinals to eventual champion West Lyon. Dekkers and teammate Kade Lynott are now both on the Iowa State football team, and may have brought the best three year era in the school’s history. But don’t forget, there were 19 other starters on the teams during their run. (19 because Lynott started both on offense and defense)

As West Sioux prepares for the new era, they have the added benefit of seeing, and having players that understand what it takes to win, having gone 35-3 over the last three seasons. Sophomore Dylan Wiggins was the backup quarterback as a freshman, and presumably will take over for Dekkers this fall. in limited action, Wiggins was 13/20 for 120 yards last season.