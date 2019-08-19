Two-A-Days: West Sioux Falcons

The UNI Dome is 245 miles away from Hawarden, but has become West Sioux’s home away from home. They’ve made the state semifinals in three of the last four seasons, including winning back to back championships in the last two years. And even after another strong senior class graduated, nothing makes this year’s Falcon’s squad think they shouldn’t make it three straight.

“Every team that’s worth their salt is gonna wish for a state championship or work towards a state championship,” said Head Coach Ryan Schwiesow. “That’s your goal when you set out. If you’re shooting for anything less you probably shouldn’t be out here playing.”

Kade Lynott – Falcons Senior WR/DB

“We still want the same goal, we want a state championship,” wide receiver Kade Lynott said. “And those young kids it might be their first time playing so that first game, we gotta get the nerves out.”

Leading the way for West Sioux is Quarterback Hunter Dekkers, a four-star recruit and Iowa State commit. But before he heads to Ames, he wants to make his last season in Hawarden count.

“In my mind, I gotta take one week at a time and just get better and take each week and win it,” said Dekkers “But as a team, I have the same expectations each year, I just wanna go in and win a state championship.”

With the newer guys stepping up to fill the open positions, they’re working harder to keep West Sioux as strong as they’ve been in the past.

“We had a tremendous offseason in the weight room. And that’s where it all starts. So the kids are working really hard, they’re busting their butts,” Schwiesow said. “The first day of practice was the best day of practice that we’ve had in the 6 years I’ve been here. So I’m excited about how they’re working and their attitudes. I think things are gonna continue this way throughout camp.”

“For us we have to grind each week and just get better as a team,” said Dekkers. “I would say if you grow each week as a team, as you get towards the end of the season you’re gonna be the best possible team you can.”

The road to Cedar Falls will take another stellar season from West Sioux. And if all goes as planned, their reward is a four hour trip to their home away from home to try and become the seventh team in Iowa history to three-peat.