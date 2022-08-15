SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Punching their ticket to the UNI Dome 4 of the last 5 years, the standard at West Sioux is one that isn’t taken lightly. But after falling short by 3 points to Van Meter in the 1A State title game last November, the Falcons didn’t have to look far for fuel into the 2022 season.

Along with motivation comes mending the defensive side of the ball, a unit that lost some key secondary players, including three of its top four leading tacklers such as Cullen Koedam and Blake Van Ballegooyen. Nevertheless, West Sioux knows they won’t have to stray too far in order to retool and rebuild, relying on a number of returners and underclassmen to keep points off the board.

As far as the offense, the Falcons can pick up right where they left off boasting a number of scoring sparkplugs. Senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins is back under center after racking up over 3,500 passing yards and 3,500 offensive yards while collecting 34 touchdowns through the air, all being top marks in Class 1A. He’ll also retain his top target in Brady Lynott, a senior who led the team in 2021 with 967 reception yards and 13 total touchdowns, both also atop the 1A ranks. And if that wasn’t enough, the ground game is in once again in good hands with senior Carter Bultman following a junior campaign that saw Bultman tally a team-best 1,287 rushing yards.

Although West Sioux has their work cut out for them in replenishing depth at some important positions on the field, the Hawarden bunch still remain a veteran-laced group. One that intends to hoist its first State title since 2018, while erasing the heartbreak they felt in Cedar Falls a season ago.

West Sioux will host its season opener next Friday as they welcome an upset-minded Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m.