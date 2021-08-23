Two-a-Days: West Sioux

HAWARDEN, IOWA (KCAU) – It wasn’t that far off when the West Sioux Falcons hoisted the 1A state title back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. Seasons where they smashed the Iowa record books and established themselves as one of Iowa’s elite football programs. After coming up short in the 1A quarterfinals last year, the Falcons don’t have any intention of missing another trip to the UNI Dome.

Despite the loss in 2020, the players returning to the West Sioux roster could be a huge win in 2021. Taking over for former Falcon quarterback Hunter Dekkers in 2020, who is now the backup at Iowa State, starting quarterback Dylan Wiggins suits back up for his junior year. Wiggins threw for 2,083 yards on 273 attempts with 22 TDs during his sophomore campaign. In addition, West Sioux returns a string of strong offensive pieces with their top four receivers, as well as their leading rusher in Carter Bultman. The junior scrambled for 375 yards on 53 carries with 4 TDs last season, and could be primed for another productive year on the ground.

The Falcons are know for their offensive playmakers, but what could really propel West Sioux this fall are the linemen. West Sioux head coach Ryan Schwiesow believes their O-line unit is the largest it’s been throughout his nine-year tenure, with 17 Falcons making up the offensive front and eight of them being returners.

The Falcons have the parts to create a potent offensive attack throughout the season. The question will be is if they can piece it together every Friday night.

West Sioux kicks off their 2021 season traveling to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Friday.