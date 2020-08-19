Two-a-Days: West Lyon

LARCHWOOD, IA (KCAU) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for West Lyon in 2019.

The Wildcat football team only suffered one loss all season, in week seven versus West Sioux, but were able to get their revenge on the Falcons on the highest stage in the state semifinals in the UNI Dome. After a tough fought game in the semis, West Lyon went on cruise control in the Class 1A championship versus Van Meter, winning by a final score of 50-14.

But that was then and this is now. The Wildcats have moved up to 2A for 2020, and will be looking to replace last year’s dynamic duo of Jalyn Gramstad at quarterback, and Logan Meyer at running back. The two combining for 55 touchdowns in their senior year left a blueprint for West Lyon to use to get back to the UNI Dome.

The Wildcats have some big names to replace, but will look to bring the same attitude they had in 2019 into the 2020 season.