SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our next stop on the KCAU 9 Two-A-Days tour brings us to West Lyon, a team that has made it to States in 19 of the last 21 seasons. Last year, the Wildcats made it all the way to the 2A State title game but came up just short.

West Lyon graduated 17 seniors last year. Most notably, the team’s starting quarterback and leading rusher in Jaxon Meyer as well leading tackler and receiver Dawson Ripperda. Despite losing a handful of starters, the Wildcats hope its returners can continue the program’s winning ways.

Highlighting the returners is running back Jude Moser. The senior ran for over 600 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns last season. On the defensive line, West Lyon will look to the senior duo of Gunner Grems and Preston Metzger. The pair combined for 86 total tackles. Also, West Lyon co-interceptions leader Camden Kruse will be in the secondary for the team.

The West Lyon Wildcats will be on the road to begin their season as they’ll travel to Western Christian to take on the Wolfpack on August 26th at 7pm.