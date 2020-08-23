Two-a-Days: Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. – The Wakefield Trojans are retaining a ton of talent from last year’s 7-1 squad. Key returners are RB/LB Justin Erb, who broke all sorts of school records last year and had a game where he rushed for 425 yards and 5 touchdowns, and QB/S Blake Brown. That kind of experience is vital to this team’s success.

Not only that, but even the players on the team that don’t have the experience of guys like Erb and Brown are still showing great development in practice, especially in high need areas like the offensive and defensive lines. Head Coach Michael Hassler says the new guys are adjusting well and should be ready to go for the start of the season on August 27 against GACC.

What is unique to Wakefield is that the team cannot make the playoffs, so they only get a regular season. This is because the school is technically large enough to field an 11-man team, but chose to stay in 8-man and forgo their playoff chances. But the Trojans love the game, and they value the regular season, so the allure of the playoffs isn’t something they think about, they just focus on winning the games they get.