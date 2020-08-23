Two-a-Days: Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, IA – The Spirit Lake Indians had a successful year in 2019. They had a winning record, 6-3, and finished it off with a playoff appearance. Now, the team looks to have an even better season in 2020.

They’ve got the pieces to do it. They return a ton of starters on both sides of the ball. On offense, their quarterback, Brent Scott, threw for over 2000 yards last season, and scored a total of 31 touchdowns in the air and on the ground, plus a good chunk of his targets are back in 2020 as well. On defense, most of the secondary is back, as well as top linebacker Max Carney. All told, this Spirit Lake squad is primed to make some noise.

As they look ahead to 2020, the Indians aren’t forgetting last year’s painful loss to Clear Lake in the first round of the playoffs. They think they’re a better team than that, so they’re coming into this season with something to prove. They want to show everyone that they can be one of the best teams in the state.