Two-A-Days: South Sioux City Cardinals

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — In year three of the Chris Stein era at South Sioux City, the Cardinals hope to turn the corner after three wins in their first two seasons under Stein.

South Sioux City’s last winning season came in 2012 when the team went 6-4. In the eight years since, the Cardinals have won 11 games total. That was part of the reason South Sioux brought Stein in as head coach, to help turn the program around. He started by creating a new culture, with new expectations of his players, and ended up with a pair of wins in 2019. However, in 2020, the Cardinals finished with just one win, but remained competitive in most of their games.

Coming into 2021 the Cardinals will need a new quarterback, but hope to see the fruits of the previous two seasons labor with an offensive line that features several multi-year starters returning, which should help new starters on both offense and defense this season.

South Sioux City opens its season on Thursday, August 26 at 7:00 at Sioux City North.