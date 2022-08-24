SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The South Sioux City Cardinals are looking to bounce back after finishing below .500 last year in Class B. But with a new head coach and the majority of the team’s playmakers returning, the Cardinals look to flip the script this year.

Leading the way for South Sioux City is Jackson Dickerson, who has elevated to the head coaching role after spending time as an assistant with the program. Returning on the gridiron for the Cardinals is sophomore quarterback Darrius Helms, who totaled ten touchdowns last season. Also, leading receiver Richard Stewart will be back for the team.

Even with a handful of starters returning, the Cardinals will still have gaps to fill. South Sioux City will be without star running back Demarico Young. But, the team understands that last year was a learning one for the younger players as they say they have a better feel for the game.

South Sioux City’s season opener is scheduled for August 25th against Sioux City North for a matchup between two Metro schools.