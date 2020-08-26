Two-a-Days: South Sioux City

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Ag News
National News
Politics
Washington DC
Newsfeed Now
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
News Nation
Top Stories
Districts postpone first day of school due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Video
Gov. Reynolds speaks at RNC, praises Trump administration for derecho efforts
Video
11 Nebraska senators make long-shot call for special session
First lady expresses sympathy for virus victims
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: August 25, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: August 25, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee Gulf Coast ahead of Laura
Video
Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says
Tracking the Tropics: Laura becomes hurricane as Marco dissipates
Redwoods survive wildfire at California’s oldest state park
Gallery
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
News Nation
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Health News
Back to School
Contests
Honoring The Graduates
Quality Water Contest
Jobs
Community
Weather Guest
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Lottery
Horoscopes
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Two-a-Days: South Sioux City
Sports
Posted:
Aug 25, 2020 / 11:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 25, 2020 / 11:02 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Closings and Delays
Meet the KCAU 9 News Team
Cyber Safe
Hometown Heroes
Mr. Food
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 testing throughout Siouxland
Video
Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
Video
August 23: Iowa confirms more than 56,000 total coronavirus cases
Fareway employees to receive second set of bonuses
Two-a-Days: Oakland-Craig
Video