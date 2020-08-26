Two-a-Days: South Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. - For the past four years Dakota Valley has finished above .500, finishing 6-4 in 2019.

The Panthers bring back a massive senior class - 25 players - which has plenty of experience to help step up for the departed senior class. D.V.'s biggest strengths looks to be in the trenches in 2020, a good place to start, with more than a dozen players who are over 220 pounds. That kind of size should help the Panthers continue to dominate in the trenches, a style that has long been associated with D.V.