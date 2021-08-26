Two-A-Days: Sioux City West Wolverines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Wolverines finished without a win in 2020 for their second straight winless season and enter the year on a 23-game losing streak.

This year is year two under coach Brandon Holmes, who knew that when he took over last season, he’d have to build from the ground up. After a year of foundation, his players appreciated everything they’ve seen and hope to get him his first win as head coach.

“He’s been working overtime, working his hardest to help us younger and older guys progress into the season. And I just really appreciate to have him trying his hardest knowing that he cares for us,” said senior lineman Luis Cota.

“Coach Holmes is a great guy. He’s been teaching us a lot of stuff about life. It’s not so much just football with him. He’s an amazing guy, and I do think that he instills a lot of life in us that a lot of people want to see,” said senior quarterback Johnathan Jones.

The Wolverines graduate last year’s starting quarterback Keenan Hegna and leading receiver Michael Duax, which has helped shift the team’s plans for this season on offense.

Returning for the Wolverines is top rusher Drew Benson, who led the team on the ground with 245 yards and hauled in 11 catches for 66 yards last season.

The Wolverines will host Des Moines Lincoln for their opening game on Friday night.