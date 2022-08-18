SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City West Wolverines have not had the best past couple of seasons. But with half of its roster graduating and a new calendar year, Sioux City West looks to flip the script on recent history.

The Wolverines, who went winless last season in 5A, will be looking for production. Sioux City West quarterback Devin Frye and Morningside commit Drew Benson both have graduated. The duo scored 20 of the team’s 29 touchdowns last year. But, the Wolverines will have two of its top wide receivers back in Lamarion Mothershead and Keavian Hayes. Fast forward to now, the Wolverines are looking to put the past behind them and change the narrative of the program.

Taking a look at the Sioux City West team, the strength may be on defense. Five of the team’s top tacklers return, including seniors Terence Topete and Michael Benson. With the Wolverines looking ahead to the present, Sioux City West is looking toward its senior leadership and focusing on working both on and off the field.

Sioux City West will look to start the season in the win column as their first game is on the road against Council Bluffs Jefferson on August 19th.