Two-a-Days: Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Some things are just better left in the past.

That’s how the Sioux City West football team is looking at their 0-9 record in 2019. The Wolverines have a new head coach, Brandon Holmes, who is looking to turn the program around. He’ll have plenty of young talent to help the process, although it still might take some time.

Key returners include Wolverines leading rusher from 2019, sophomore DeVionne West, who had a team high 61 carries for 141 yards as a freshman. Joining West is fellow sophomore Keavian Hayes, who was far and away West’s best receiver as a freshman, snagging a team high 13 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. His 25.8 yards per reception was seventh best in the state among players who caught ten or more passes.

The Wolverines have 15 seniors this fall, and will hope that last year’s difficult season was the bottom, so that they can continue a steady climb in the coach Holmes era.