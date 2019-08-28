Two-A-Days: Sioux City West

The Wolverines of Sioux City West find themselves in the middle of a youth movement. With 23 players from last years team no longer on the squad, it’s up to the underclassmen to step up and fill in those spots.

“We’re a really young team,” said Wolverines head coach Joe Schmitz. “It’s a lot of sophomores and freshmen carrying the numbers right now. Right now what we’re doing is teaching every day, so as long as we keep focusing on learning and looking to engage and trying to get better, then we’re doing a good job with it.”

The Wolverines aren’t letting their inexperience distract them from their goal this season: to be able to compete with anyone.

“As a team, we’re just trying to get better than two wins, just trying to get to state, those are our goals,” said Wolverines junior lineman Travis Rivera.

“We actually gotta compete,” said Wolverines junior cornerback Gakoby Pearson. “I feel like we’re gonna do a really good job of competing this season compared to other seasons. We’ve been building up to having a great season and I think we’ll have that this year.”

With their first game of the season just a few days away, many players on this roster will be getting their first taste of the Friday Night Lights.

“It’s been interesting, it’s been up and down as you expect with young kids, good days and bad days, exciting moments and not so much at times but it shouldn’t be too scary come Thursday,” said Schmitz.

But no matter who they play, or who is playing, the Wolverines want to represent their community.

“My goal for this season, and I’m pretty sure the team goal, is to let the neighborhood, let the West-side Community, know that we’re here to play,” said Pearson. “We’re not just gonna lay down for any team just because they might be bigger than us, stronger than us, or faster than us. We’re here to compete.”

The season is just around the corner. And with confidence in themselves, Sioux City West is gonna come into every single game fighting hard.