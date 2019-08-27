Two-A-Days: Sioux City North Stars

The Sioux City North Stars are coming off a disappointing 2 and 7 season, but they believe they’ve got the talent that it takes to win a bunch more games in 2019.

“We just want to become better,” said senior WR/DB Cole Pierson. “Better athletes, become closer as a team, and get a better record ultimately.”

“We want to make the playoffs. That’s the goal every year. That’s why you still play,” head coach Mitch Mohr said. “We want to improve off of last season. We have a lot of momentum coming our way and we want to keep building on it. Keep building year after year and see where this thing goes.”

How are they going to get more wins this year? Speed. The Stars have a ton of skill position players that should have an impact this season. And they’re determined to bring it to opposing teams.

“Our biggest threat is our skill positions,” Pierson said. “I think we’re gonna be some hitters this year. I think that’s our biggest goal is to hit, hit, and hit.”

The Stars bring that high intensity to every single practice to make sure they’re ready when the lights come on Friday night.

“When kids are out here having fun, playing hard, it makes them want to give more effort. And effort, regardless of talent, translates to wins,” said lineman Austin Craighead. “So we plan on leading every game in effort and that’s gonna translate to more success on the field.”

“It’s a mindset,” said Mohr. “We want to set that mentality coming into practice. We start that way and we hope to carry that throughout practice. We have some dull times, where there’s a lot of teaching and coaching going on. But we really focus on tempo, intensity, and contact.”

With speed and high energy on their side, the North Stars know they have what it takes to have a better result in 2019.