Two-A-Days: Sioux City North Stars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Stars are coming off a 3-5 2020 campaign but will have plenty of new faces looking to bring North’s first winning season since 2010.

As all teams looking to turn around say, it all starts with the fundamentals on the offensive and defensive side. That has been the focus for the Stars all camp as they look to surprise teams this fall.

The Stars will have a new backfield. Junior Carson Strohbeen will start at quarterback and Jacob Kyle gets the running back job. Kyle didn’t play varsity for the Stars last year but Strohbeen got a couple plays in, completing 1 of 3 passes for 22 yard. He played behind Gavin Hauge, who threw for nearly 1,600 passing yards and 14 touchdowns for the Stars.

The Stars will begin their season Thursday night, hosting South Sioux City starting at 7 p.m.