SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City North Stars come into the season with a very experienced group, highlighted by 13 seniors and zero freshmen or sophomores. The Stars finished with a 6-3 record in Class 5A, which was their first winning season since 2010.

By ending the losing record streak, the program took a step in the right direction and hope to carry that momentum into this year.

Head Coach Mitch Mohr will have starting quarterback Carson Strohbeen back under center. The senior totaled 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Also back for Sioux City North is the team’s leading rusher in Dayton Harrell.

But, the question mark for the Stars is on the line. The team lost three of its top four tacklers and nine total linemen from last year. But, the Stars feel it’s their developed players that can step up and make an impact.

The Stars are looking to continue the momentum from last season, opening up Week 1 in an All-Metro matchup against the South Sioux City Cardinals on August 25th.