Two-a-Days: Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sioux City North has been building for a while, and hope that this is the year the building turns into more wins.

The Stars haven’t won more than two games since 2015, and haven’t finished above .500 since 2010. It’s been tough on the team, but in head coach Mitch Mohr’s fifth year leading the club, he’s hopeful that the team has enough buy in this year, with a group of seniors that he’s coached since day one, to finally get over the hump.

“We’ve got seniors who have been in the program since I’ve been here. they get what I want, they know what’s expected, and they make sure everyone on the team follows those expectations,” said Mohr.

North returns several key players on offense, which will certainly help it’s cause. Starting with senior quarterback Gavin Hauge, who threw for 1241 yards, eight touchdowns, to go with 12 interceptions in 2019. He’ll have his top target, senior wide receiver Dante Hansen back as well, who had 37 catches for 779 yards (21.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns last season. The final piece of the returning puzzle is sophomore running back Brady Wavrunek, who led the team in rushing as a freshman with 851 yards and six touchdowns.

The Stars open their season on August 28th at South Sioux City at 7:00.