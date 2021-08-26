Two-A-Days: Sioux City East Black Raiders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Black Raiders were the best team in the metro last season, going 5-1 in the regular season, with their only loss coming to Fort Dodge with two days notice due to COVID rescheduling.

Sioux City East looked poised for a deep run until Ankeny Centennial took them down in the second round with a 55-14 win for only the Jaguars second win of the season.

“I think it starts with me and the coaches in examining the things that need attention. And making sure that kids can follow through with those things. And making sure that they know other things matter. Turnovers matter, interceptions, extra points, penalties matter. Those things really matter. We talk about those things and emphasize that those little things matter,” said Head Coach Brian Webb.

Luke Longval is back at quarterback and Davares Whitaker makes a return at receiver. The Raiders offense has two of their three skill players back this season with the exception of last year’s tailback Kyler Peterson. Former North High running back Brady Wavrunek will take over Peterson’s old spot.

“He [Wavrunek] runs hard, and he’s one of the hardest workers we have. He just demands presence. He’s great on the edge as a linebacker. He’ll be a two way starter for us. He’ll be a guy rotated in at running back. He’s just a lot of really good things, and he’s only a junior I’m excited for him. “

Raiders will kick off the season at Memorial Field, taking on Bishop Heelan.