SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City East Black Raiders finished with a .500 record last season. But with a new head coach in longtime assistant and former Sioux City Bandit Mike Winklepeck, the team looks to make a return to State for the first time since 2015.

The Black Raiders’ offense had a strong showing last season, averaging around 33 points per game. East hopes to keep it rolling as they return the team’s leading receiver in senior Kelynn Jacobsen. Also, senior quarterback Cole Ritchie looks to to take over as the team’s starter after losing Luke Longval to graduation.

Defensively, East returns the top six tacklers from last season. Headlining the group is SDSU commit Nick Wells, who lead the team in sacks. The Black Raiders will have to fill some gaps, but still look to be a strong unit.

Overall, the Black Raiders have plenty of key contributors returning and look to make a return to State. Their season kicks off on August 19th at Glenwood.