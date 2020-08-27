Two-a-Days: Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The East Black Raiders missed out on the playoffs in 2019 by about the slimmest margin possible, so coming into 2020 their goal was to make it into the playoffs. With everyone making the playoffs this year in football, that goal becomes irrelevant, so now the Raiders want to just see how far they can carry themselves into the playoffs.

New QB Luke Longval will lead the team on offense, and with some returning skill guys, they should be able to make some noise on the scoreboard. On defense, once again there are a few returners, which should really help the newest starters get up to speed and ready to go for this 2020 season.