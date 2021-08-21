Two-a-Days: Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s defeating for any team to lose at the hands of a last-second field goal. That happened to Sioux Center in the second round of the 2A playoffs against West Lyon a year ago. But that defeat has turned into determination for the Warriors, creating one simple mantra amongst the team: Win the Day.

The Warriors do have their work cut out for them after losing a plethora of secondary defensive players to graduation. One of which was linebacker/running back Matthew Bomgaars, who paced the team with 53.5 tackles and 7 tackles for losses. But head coach Tim VanRigenMorter puts his confidence in returners like junior Adrian Hernandez and Dao Keokhamthong to step into the much-needed roles on the defensive side.

Offensively, Sioux Center should maintain most of their firepower. A big reason why is the return of senior Zach Rozeboom. The starting quarterback/linebacker proved to be the anchor behind the Warrior offense last year with over 600 passing yards, while producing 978 yards rushing. In addition to the dual-threat in Rozeboom, the Warriors look to senior wide receiver/cornerback Brett Schouten to serve as one of the go-to targets with their top two receivers from the 2020 season gone.

In years past, the team has had a run-first mentality. But with their high-octane offense and experience returning to the offensive line, there’s a chance we could see more action in the air than on the ground this fall.

Sioux Center travels to Sheldon to open its season on August 27.