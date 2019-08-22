Two-A-Days: Sioux Center Warriors

The Sioux Center Warriors ended last year with a disappointing 3-6 record, but with plenty of starters coming back, head coach Tim Van Rigenmorter and the Warriors are hoping their experience can push them towards a better record in 2019.

“It’s been a great start to the year. We bring back a lot of guys that are seniors that have played even since they were sophomores,” said Van Rigenmorter. “So it’s fun to bring back that depth, and I’ve just really appreciated the energy that the guys have brought out here.”

That energy is important to the Warriors’ winning strategy, as they’re focusing on giving everything they can this year.

“Last year was not exactly what we were hoping for but this year us seniors are really coming together as a band of brothers for this team and we’re gonna go to there and we’re gonna give it all we’ve got,” said senior linebacker Dom Roskam.

Damon Walhof – Warriors Senior QB

“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on winning and playing hard every game and getting our effort right,” said Damon Walhof, Sioux Center’s quarterback.” Last year we had a bit of a problem with that and we want to bring it every play and focus on every game at a time.”

Moving forward is the name of the game, and Sioux Center doesn’t want to stay where they were last year.

“For us, we just have to erase last year and that level of just being mediocre and being okay with being kicked around a little bit,” Van Rigenmorter said. “We’ve gotta bring our A-game.”

“We’re going hard. We have a lot of position battles right now, and position battles will create better players,” said Walhof. “And if you’re getting pushed by the guy behind you, they can take your spot so you’re gonna get better and collectively as a group we’re gonna get better.”

Sioux Center is confident that they can right the ship in 2019, and they’ll get their first chance to do so on August 30th.