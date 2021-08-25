Two-A-Days: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sergeant Bluff Warriors made their seventh straight playoff appearance last season but saw their two-year streak of making it to the dome come to an end with a first round loss.

The Warriors lose running back Kaden Helt, who graduated this past spring. Helt carried the ball 127 times for 934 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also hauled in 29 catches for over 300 yards and five more scores.

Iowa State commit Jacob Imming will move from tight end to tailback to replace Helt. During last season, Imming had 502 receiving yards and 7 touchdown catches. He also contributed on the defensive side, compiling 49.5 tackles.

On defense, the Warriors lose 18 players between starters and rotational talent. However, their returning talent features three of last year’s four top tacklers, which could help lead a unit with new faces but also bring in plenty of depth to keep guys fresh.

Last year, Quarterback Tyler Smith led the Warriors in passing, throwing for 1,880 yards and tossing 22 touchdowns. He also had 303 yards on the ground and had five touchdowns with his feet.

The Warriors open their season at home as the Le Mars Bulldogs come to town.