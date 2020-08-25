Two-a-Days: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa – The last three years at SB-L have been the Daniel Wright Show. Over the course of his career with the Warriors, the talented quarterback threw for 7028 yards and 78 touchdowns.

But, like most high school seniors, he graduated. Now he’s a walk-on at the University of Wisconsin, so the Warriors are going to have to adjust to not having their star pass-slinger on the team. SB-L does have some returning starters from last year’s team, including three along the offensive line. They’ve also got some guys like RB Kaden Helt and WR Ashton VerDoorn that had some significant playing time last year, so the Warriors are primed to keep up the pace.

Despite Wright leading SB-L to two straight trips to the UNI-Dome, the Warriors couldn’t actually get into the final round of the playoffs. They want to change that this year. They’re working hard to make sure that happens, and with some new guys stepping up as leaders, they’re hoping they can finally get it done.