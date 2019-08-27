Two-A-Days: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton may be losing a 1300 yard running back, as well as four of their top five receivers from a year ago, but for the Warriors, it’s all about that next man up.

“We had four or five guys last year that honestly would have started on most other 3A teams that were behind those seniors that were three year starters,” said Warriors head coach Justin Smith.

“We have a lot of new guys, especially younger guys, but it’s not like they don’t have talent,” said Warriors senior lineman Wade Phair. “It’s not like they can’t get better. It’s not like they can’t live up to what the guys last year did. So I mean it’s just get better everyday, and that’s all we can do.”

One returner who was a starter last year is 6’8″ quarterback Daniel Wright, who threw for 26 touchdowns to only four interceptions as a junior. But with one of the biggest frames in the state, does that change how coach Smith runs his offense?

“No, I don’t change anything,” laughed Smith. “All these guys try to put guys in boxes and say he’s too tall or whatever, they don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. Watch the kid play football. I’d say his footwork has gotten a little better. His movement in the pocket was good as it was, but it’s gotten a little bit better I think. Just his understanding of the concepts is just that much farther ahead of where he was last year.”



“He is tough. I mean he’s quick, he’s gotten a lot quicker at least,” said Phair. “And you know, I think being a 6’8″ quarterback has made him tough. So I’m sure he can step up to the job, and do whatever he can.”

With one of the tallest quarterbacks in Iowa state history, it makes sense that Sergeant Bluff-Luton has some high expectations this season. And who better than Daniel Wright to try and reach that top shelf and provide the first championship in Warriors history?”