Two-a-Days: Remsen St. Mary’s

REMSEN, IA – As teams prepare for the 2020 season, the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks have as many reasons to be excited as anyone.

Losing five seniors from a 2019 team that went 11-0 until losing their first game in the 8-man state semis, the Hawks return most of their team, including starting quarterback Blaine Harpenau. Harpenau threw 26 touchdowns as a junior last season, completing 90-144 passes, meaning nearly 29% of his completions resulted in touchdowns. The team also brings back leading rusher Jeremy Koenck, who ran for 1098 yards and 14 touchdowns on eight yards per carry in 2019. Harpenau’s favorite target, junior wide receiver Austin Jenson also returns after leading the team with 27 catches for 538 yards and 13 scores.

The Hawks return enough talent to, once again, make them one of 8-man’s scariest teams to face. After seeing their season upended in the UNI Dome last fall, Remsen St. Mary’s has all the talent and motivation to be claim their second state championship in program history.