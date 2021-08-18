Two-A-Days: Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks

REMSEN, IOWA (KCAU) — 2020 was a season to remember for Remsen St. Mary’s football, but for the Hawks, there’s no looking back heading into 2021.

Remsen St. Mary’s offense in their 2020 state semifinal versus Montezuma, as the Hawks set an Iowa state playoff record with 108 points in a 108-94 win. The RSM defense tightened up in their 8-man state championship match up with Fremont, though, winning their second state championship in program history 48-0.

That Hawks team graduated some all time greats for RSM. At quarterback, Blaine Harpenau, who combined for 34 touchdowns as a senior, at running back Jeremy Koenck’s 1189 yards, 17 rushing scores, and seven receiving touchdowns, and at receiver Damen Brownmiller’s 42 catches for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns all departing after the 2020 season. But there’s still plenty left in the tank in Remsen.

Junior quarterback Jaxon Bunkers completed 50/70 passes as a sophomore with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and is expected to return from injury at some point this fall to help guide the Hawks. At running back Junior Brenden Fisch scored 12 times on the ground as a sophomore, and will step into an even bigger role this fall. At receiver, Senior Austin Jensen is expected to shoulder the load as the team’s top threat after playing as the Hawks second leading wideout in 2020, finishing with 26 catches for 443 yards and seven touchdowns.

The secret to Remsen St. Mary’s success, however, may not be just in individual returners; it’s in their program. Second year head coach Tim Osterman preaches effort to his team, and keeps them ready to give it with strong conditioning programs. I mean, how else could a team score 108 points without great stamina? So while the records are certainly impressive for the 2020 Hawks, the only goal for the 2021 Remsen St. Mary’s squad is to continue their success and build new bench marks for teams to come.

Remsen St. Mary’s opens their season on August 27 when they host Harris-Lake Park.