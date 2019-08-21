Two-A-Days: Pierce Bluejays

“Pierce entered the playoffs last season unbeaten, and as the top-ranked team in Class C-1. Things looked great, until a season-ending loss in the quarterfinals. That loss is fueling the seniors on this squad.

“You know it’s your last year, it’s your last time to go, last time to come down to practice, last time to do a lot of things,” said senior O-lineman and linebacker Dylan Svoboda. “This is my last chance to win a state championship so it doesn’t take a lot to motivate me right now.”

Among those returners are a trio of 1000 yard rushers for the Blue Jays last season. Dalton Freeman, Carson Oestreich, and Brett Tinker ran all over defenses last year, and plan to do the same this season.

“We got a lot of linemen back, which is the biggest reason we got those stats, all the credit goes to them,” said Freeman. “And then having back all three of the backs that got that is exciting, and hopefully we can do it again this year.”

“Those guys are hecka backs. But it takes a line to open holes up for them to get big yards like they did last year, and we plan to do the same thing this year,” Svoboda said.

After seeing their perfect season go wrong so early in the playoffs, the championship dream burns even brighter for these Bluejays this season.

“We had aspirations to get further down the road in the playoffs so this year we don’t want to be done in early November,” said Head Coach Mark Brahmer. “We want to play deep into November and play on Thanksgiving week.”

“This year we’ve been working harder and going harder and knowing are stuff and hopefully we can go to state this year,” Freeman said.

The expectations remain high at Pierce, but if last year’s season is any example, it’s going to be about the finish, not the beginning.