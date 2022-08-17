SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- This edition of our KCAU 9 Two-A-Days brings us to Nebraska as we received a preview of a Pierce Blue Jays squad that has made it to the C-1 State Title game three years in a row.

The Blue Jays, who are looking to make it four consecutive trips to the C-1 title game, return a lot of experience. All-State Quarterback Abram Scholting is back under center. He scored 34 total touchdowns and threw for over 2,200 passing yards last season for the Blue Jays, who finished with a 10-3 record.

Also, top pass-catcher and Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer returns for his senior year. The team spoke on how they are using the loss in the state title game as motivation, working even harder than the previous offseason.

Pierce has big-time playmakers on offense. But, another strong point of this program is its linemen. With the unit’s help, Pierce averaged over 38 points per game and 500 yards per contest. Most notably, the Blue Jays totaled 259 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side, the Blue Jays totaled over two sacks a game. With that, Pierce is dialed in on keeping the bar for its linemen high. They have make both offensive and defensive linemen drills a focal point throughout the season.

The Pierce Blue Jays will begin its season on August 26th as the team will welcome Wahoo into town.