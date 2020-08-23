Two-a-Days: Pierce

PIERCE, Neb. – The Pierce Bluejays are going to have to replace some of the best runners the state has ever seen. Brett Tinker, Carson Oestrich, and Dalton Freeman combined for over 3500 yards on the ground in 2019, and now they’re all graduated.

But the Bluejays aren’t worried. They have size on the line and plenty of skill guys ready to step up and take the helm left behind by that 3-headed backfield monster of the past few seasons. Coach Mark Brahmer said the team may look a little different this year, but he’s confident the new kids can step in and be as successful as those in the past.

The Bluejays made it to the state title game last year, but couldn’t finish the year undefeated, falling to Wahoo 38-0. Pierce wants to rectify that loss, and they’re hoping the newest pieces on their team is what they need to finish what they started and take home a title in 2020.