Two-a-Days: Oakland-Craig

OAKLAND, NE (KCAU) – In 2019 Oakland-Craig was one of only a handful of teams to go unbeaten in Nebraska, and it’s easy to see why.

The Knights were one of the top rushing teams in Nebraska last season, rushing for 4234 yards and 69 touchdowns. Add in five shutout performances from their defense, including in the C-2 championship game, and you have a formula that no team on their schedule could slow down. Oakland-Craig had three different players score ten or more rushing touchdowns in 2019, and two more who scored nine. Of those five players, three return for 2020: Coulter Theile, Jaron Meyer, and Caden Nelson, creating a solid core for the Knights to continue their offensive onslaught in 2020.

Looking forward to this fall, the Knights have 12 seniors returning from 2019’s championship team, all of which haven’t lost since they were sophomores. The blueprint should be the same: grind teams down with strong defense and a hard running attack. The toughest replacement will probably be at quarterback, after Colten Thompsen graduated. If they can find his successor, possibly junior Grady Gatewood, and solidify the offensive line, Oakland-Craig should be a serious threat to make it back to Lincoln in 2020.