Two-a-Days: OABCIG

IDA GROVE, IA (KCAU) – Last year was one for the record books for OABCIG.

The Falcons completed a perfect 13-0 season on the shoulders of standout quarterback Cooper DeJean, who combined for 70 touchdowns on the season, leading Class 2A’s number one offense. This year’s challenge will be a bit different for the Falcons, after losing standout receiver Jake Niemann and a good chunk of their offensive line to graduation. Last season OABCIG had many contributors that all pitched in, but none more so than Nieman, who caught 73 balls for 1304 yards and 16 touchdowns. That said, Easton Harms was no slouch as a sophomore. The 6’2″ wide out snagging a team high 89 receptions for 1114 yards and nine touchdowns. He should slide into the role of DeJean’s #1 target this fall.