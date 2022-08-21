SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Following back to back Class 2A State titles and perfect seasons in 2019 and 2020, ending the year with a loss took some getting used to for the Odebolt-Arthur Battle Creek-Ida Grove Falcons. But for a program built upon recent prestige, the team knows its a feeling they don’t want to stomach twice in a row.

Winning 34 of the last 36 games though, success has continued to stick around in Ida Grove. In spite of some key players lost in the secondary and defensive front, along with top receiver Easton Harms, OA-BCIG should feel good about the wealth of experience returning, making for a good possibility that nearly every spot could be filled by a senior this year.

Leading rusher and tackler Griffin Diersen enters his senior season, poised to build off a prolific junior campaign where he collected 964 rushing yards on 140 carries along with 8 touchdowns. His 88 total tackles were the best among the Falcons and his 73 solo wrap-ups ranked as a top mark in all of 2A. Just one of the 23 seniors on the OA-BCIG roster would expect to make some major impacts on both sides of the ball.

Perhaps the most important piece to the Falcons though is under center, senior quarterback/cornerback Beckett DeJean. Two years removed from his older brother and Iowa football starter Cooper DeJean, Beckett has had little trouble in blazing his own trail. In 2021, the starting QB had top 2A marks in the air with 2,955 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, also showing off his two-way ability with a team-best six interceptions.

Four of the top five targets come back this fall. But with DeJean showing more comfort outside of the pocket to tuck and run, the goal of developing the run game could present even a number of options for the Falcons to utilize.

OA-BCIG opens the 2022 season with Ridge View for the fifth year in a row, in which the Falcons have won the last four meetings. Kickoff in Ida Grove set for Aug. 26th at 7:00 p.m.