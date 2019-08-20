Two-A-Days: Norfolk Catholic Knights

Norfolk Catholic scored 599 points last season. And yet, the most important point of their season, was the one they didn’t score, as the Knights fell in overtime to Centennial in last year’s state championship 29-28, ending their quest for back to back titles.

“Everybody who played in that game knows, everybody’s probably thought about that game so much since it’s happened, and with this senior class leaving, everybody’s doubting us a little bit, and we’re striving to prove the doubters wrong,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Alex Lammers.

That senior class that left included Dylan Kautz, Nebraska’s all-time rushing leader in 11-man, as well as the entire starting offensive line from last season.

“A lot of new opportunities for guys to step into new roles and you know, we’re just starting to learn about that so we’ll see where it goes,” said Jeff Bellar, the Knights’ longtime head coach.

That said, with so many new faces in the starting line up, it might lead to a changing of the team’s strategy.

“We’ll have to spread things around a little more maybe,” Bellar said. “And hopefully, we can throw the ball a little more effectively. I don’t think we had to throw the ball much last year, we were a pretty run-heavy football team. But with new personnel, we’ll change a little bit in terms of doing those things.”

The team might look a little different on the field this season. But the end goal hasn’t changed.

“Looking forward to this season, we want it just as we have every other season: going 13 and 0 and a state championship,” said quarterback Nate Brungardt. “You gotta go big, especially with this program, we have our entire coaching staff back as well.”

“Our goal is to win every game that we play,” Lammers said. “Go out there, give the best performance we can every game, and see what happens at the end.”

After coming up just shy in last year’s title bout, it’s done nothing but fuel this year’s Knights squad, now knowing the value of points is quality, not quantity.