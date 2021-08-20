Two-A-Days: Norfolk Catholic Knights

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — After the team’s first non-playoff season since 1995 in 2019, the Norfolk Catholic Knights bounced back with a 6-3 season in 2020, and will look to improve that mark in 2021.

Knights’ head coach Jeff Bellar will need to replace his starting quarterback and running back this season, but they should receive plenty of support with 15 returning starters from a year ago. Norfolk Catholic’s focus on depth should help the Knights stay fresh early in the year as they settle starting positions. Just a few of those starters include senior wide out in 6’2″ Brennen Kelley, and 6’5″ tight end Preston Burbach. Meaning that while Norfolk Catholic doesn’t have that same experience returning in the backfield, or under center, that whoever starts week one shouldn’t have to force too much.

The Knights open their season at home on August 26 when they host Boone Central.