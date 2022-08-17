SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Norfolk Catholic Knights finished last season just one game away from the illustrious C-2 State title in Nebraska, falling to Archbishop Bergan in the title game. Now, the Knights hope to make a return to the title game and finish the job.

The Knights ended the year with an 11-2 record and went on a ten-game winning streak before losing in the title game. Norfolk Catholic has plenty of experience returning to the program this season. The squad is led by Jeff Bellar, who is the winningest head coach in Nebraska state history.

On the gridiron, they’ll look to senior two-way star Karter Kerkman. He totaled 22 touchdowns and 1,600 total yards for Norfolk Catholic last season. But despite the program’s history, the players know that they still need to put in work to be successful.

The Knights hope to present a good supporting cast behind quarterback Carter Jannsen, particularly on the defensive side. One of those players is North Dakota State commit Kade Pieper on the line. The team also brings back ball-hawks cornerback Mason Timmerman, who totaled seven interceptions for the squad last year.

Overall, the team has a lot of key players returning that experienced the end of last season, which the team feels is helping them learn and prepare for this upcoming season.

Norfolk Catholic will start its season on the road against Oakland Craig in a battle of the Knights on August 26th. These two teams faced off last season, with Norfolk Catholic picking up the overtime win.