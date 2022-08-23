SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Last season, the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles had its stellar season come to a screeching halt. The team came into the postseason with a perfect 8-0 record before falling to Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family by one point in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs.

But after only losing four seniors, the Eagles hope to soar up the standings while making a playoff run. Lutheran High Northeast strived on offense a year ago, averaging 38 points per game.

Despite the team excelling on offense and having success, the postseason loss has stayed in the mind of the Eagles. Now, the team says they are going to go harder while being much closer as a team.

One of the main themes the Eagles have used throughout the offseason to improve is working on its team chemistry. Most of the players on this roster already have experience playing together and hope the connections they have established can grow throughout this season, which may correlate to success on the field.

The Eagles believe the team’s new motto, “United and Strong”, carries over and helps the program not only continue the momentum from last season, but strengthen the squad for this upcoming year.

Lutheran High Northeast is slated to kick off its season in just a few days as the Eagles will host Wisner-Pilger in their first game on Friday night.