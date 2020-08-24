Two-a-Days: Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa – For the first time in four years, the Le Mars Bulldogs will have a different quarterback under center than Tate Westhoff.

It’s never easy to replace someone with experience, but for the Bulldog quarterback position, they have the benefit of a different sort of experience, with back-up quarterback of the last two seasons senior Carer Arens coming into the role, splitting time with junior Tyler Iverson at the position. For Le Mars it’s not about one is better than the other, but by running two quarterbacks they view it as a way to keep the defense off balance. And with only three starters on offense returning from 2019, the Bulldogs are looking for anything they can to help prevent any lag on that side of the ball.

On defense Le Mars seems to be set up for success. With their front portion of the defense mostly returning, they have seven of 11 starters coming back. Leading the way is Arens, who had 60 tackles as a junior to lead the team. He views his split time on offense as a benefit for his efforts on defense this year.