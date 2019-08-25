Two-A-Days: Lawton-Bronson Eagles

The Lawton Bronson Eagles were an extremely young team in 2018. A big chunk of their roster was made up of sophomores, which played into their 4 and 5 record on the season.

But now in 2019, those sophomores have a year of varsity experience under their belts, and they’re ready to make a push towards a winning season.

Jamey Llyod – Eagles Head Coach

“I think experience is the biggest thing. We have so many juniors and sophomores that played as sophomores and freshmen. The moment’s not too big anymore,” said Head Coach Jamey Lloyd. “They finished the year very well last year. The last six games going 4-2. So there’s some confidence built into this year.”

“Last year, we were just kinda getting used to our offense, and now we’re getting a little more developed, and I think we’ll really be good on our offense this year,” said junior QB Connor Smith.

Smith looks to be the leader on this squad. Not too many QB’s have that experience as a Junior, so the team is looking to him for guidance.

“He played very well last year, and he’s a natural leader,” said Lloyd. “Kids love to follow him, kids love to play with him, play for him. So I think he’s built that rapport with the players”

“He does a great job. He knows the reads,” said running back/linebacker Hayden Dahlhauser. “He knows what he’s doing out there. Plus if you ever need something, he’s there for you.”

This is an Eagles team that only scored 18 touchdowns last year, and they’re hoping they can score a bunch more this year.

We’ve just been putting in a lot of work on offense. Focusing on getting all the plays right,” Smith said. “Just keep getting reps at them and I think we’re gonna do pretty good at it this year. I think we’ll be quite a bit better.”

“Just the players, I think, are better this year,” said Dahlhauser. “We’ve got more experience and bigger playmakers.”

With plenty of youth on their roster and the confidence in themselves to succeed, the Lawton-Bronson Eagles could be a scary opponent for any team this season.