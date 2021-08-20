Two-A-Days: Kingsley-Pierson Panthers

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Kingsley-Pierson Panthers haven’t won more than five games since 2015. They hope that’s a streak that ends in 2021.

Last season the Panthers finished 4-6 with a very young team offensively, falling in the second round of postseason pod play to Newell-Fonda 20-0. That loss stuck with this year’s team, mostly because of how many players are still around who were a part of it.

On offense KP returns it’s starting quarterback Jackson Howe, 1000-yard rusher from 2020 Josh Harvey, it’s top four receivers, but just one offensive lineman. That will be the team’s biggest hurdle to start the year, as they work to build continuity along the lines.

On the defensive side, the Panthers lose their top tackler, Kole Reis, who had 62 stops, 15 sacks, and 28 tackles for loss in 2020. They too, lost players to graduation in the trenches, and will need to find new starters to step into bigger roles this fall.

Kingsley-Pierson opens its season on August 27 when they host GTRA.