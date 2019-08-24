Two-A-Days: Hinton

In all but 14 seasons in Hinton football history Bruce Held and Steve Diediker have manned the sidelines, racking up an impressive 204 games in 36 seasons, including guiding the Blackhawks to an 8-2 mark last fall. So how does one go about replacing a pair of living legends? The short answer: you don’t.

“From our perspective, we’re thinking ‘hey, you’ve got a tradition like that?” said Blackhawks new head coach Kadrian Hardersen. “You’ve build kids like that? We don’t want to change much.’ We just want to keep this ship rolling, and continue the tradition on to the next generation.”

Kadrian hardersen is the new man in charge at Hinton, but he isn’t new to the program. A Blackhawk graduate, he played for Held and Diediker, and has been an assistant the last three seasons, which means his first senior class as a head coach, will also be the first freshman class he helped usher in.

“I remember freshman year just off to the sidelines playing pickup games, and he was just out there coaching us and stuff,” said Blackhawks senior linebacker Tate Kounkel.” It’s crazy how fast those years go by, and we’re here now, we’ve got him for our senior year, and it’s kind of awesome.”

“When we started out and he came in, we didn’t really know him, but once we got to know him, he’s a fun guy,” said Blackhawks senior linebacker

Teegan Tschampel. “He knows what the kids need, how we need to run the team, and everybody likes him.”

The offense will have a new look under Hardersen, as 6’4″ junior Derek Anderson takes over at quarterback, but on the defensive side, things won’t change a bit, making sure there won’t be too many changes for this year’s team.

“I think that was part of reason we decided to keep it the same. Coach Kraemer does a great job. He knows the 3-5 inside and out, and he’s just kind of put his tweaks on it, made it his own, but it’s real calming I think for the kids that when we get on defense, we know where to go, we know what our job is, we know how we’re going to play.”

In Hinton’s eyes this year, their job is to get back to the playoffs, and start the Kadrian Hardersen era off on as good of a note as his predecessors.