SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After finishing 3-5 last season, the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats are looking to flip the script this year.

Although the Wildcats did not have the best season a year ago, they feel it was a productive one. With plenty of underclassmen on the roster, it gave them the ability to receive high-level reps in practices and games. With that, the Wildcats feel the experiences they went through last season will prove to be beneficial for the players and may translate to success this year.

The Wildcats graduated eight seniors from last year. But, Hartington-Newcastle has its dynamic duo returning in junior quarterback Riley Sudbeck and senior running back Logan Heimes. The pair combined to pick up around 76% of the team’s yards last season.

The team as a whole is looking to improve and are embracing a number of themes to work on, highlighted by physicality.

The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats will be looking to start the season off in the win column as they’ll kick off the season in just a few days at home against Wynot on August 26th.