SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Hartington-Cedar Catholic Trojans finished last season with an 8-3 record, falling to Norfolk Catholic in the second round of the Class C2 playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Despite the losses, the Trojans are keeping those outcomes in mind to help get the team over the postseason hump while also focusing on improving for this upcoming season.

The team will have gaps to fill as Hartington-Cedar Catholic graduated its starting quarterback, leading rusher, and leading receiver. But, one asset for the Trojans is its depth. Many key contributors return to the team, including a big presence on the offensive line in senior Jay Steffen as he makes his return from a torn ACL.

The Trojans know that it’s both work ethic and discipline that will help them stay on track. Their season starts off at home as they host Tekamah-Herman on August 26th.