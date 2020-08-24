Two-a-Days: Harris-Lake Park

LAKE PARK, IA – Harris-Lake Park is coming into 2020 with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. They finished 8-1 in the regular season, only to lose in the first round of the 8-man state playoffs.

That disappointing end to the season is what is now pushing the Wolves in 2020. They’ve come into practice with a renewed energy to keep up the pace in this new season. The Wolves are working hard, and sure, last year is on their mind. But they’re focused on this year. They’ve got a lot of guys back, including quarterback and running back, plus some guys on the line, experience is always important to success, and HLP is hoping that experience pays dividends.