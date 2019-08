(Courtesy: Explorers Release)Sioux Falls, SD - After a frustrating loss the previous night, the X’s got right back to the ballpark and righted the wrongs from game one of the series. Sioux City used a fantastic start from Pete Tago who punched out twelve over seven innings and Adam Sasser had his first professional multi homer game to lead the X’s to a 12-5 win.

Both teams traded runs in the first couple of innings, Nate Samson drove home the first run of the game for the X’s. The Canaries responded in the first with an RBI ground out from Clint Coulter. The X’s drove in a run in the second as Dexture McCall doubled and came around to score on a Dylan Kelly sacrifice fly to center. Sioux Falls responded with a pair of infield singles in the second to tie the game 2-2.