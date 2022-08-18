SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Elk Point-Jefferson finished 8-3 last season and made it all the way to the Class 11B state semifinals. But, this veteran-heavy team looks to one-up its performance this season.

The Huskies bring back the majority of the team from last year, only graduating three seniors. Leading the way on offense is starting quarterback Noah McDermott. The senior signal-caller had a big year last season, totaling 1,290 yards while nine touchdowns. Alongside him will be last season’s leading rusher in Benjamin Swatek and leading receiver Devon Schmitz. With the nucleus of the Huskies coming back, the team hopes it can continue its success from last year.

The Elk Point-Jefferson strategy paid off for head coach Jake Terry and the Huskies as the program has its best season in over a decade. The Huskies changed both the narrative and projection of its football program. Going from a combined 11-25 from 2016-2020 to picking up 14 wins in the last two seasons. Between the recent success and the return of the team’s top playmakers. Overall, Elk Point-Jefferson hopes its extra experience can keep up the winning ways and set an example for future Huskies football programs.

Elk Point-Jefferson will kick off its season as they travel to Parker on August 19th for the Huskies first game of the season.